Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Service Properties Trust's (NASDAQ:SVC) First-Quarter Report

It's shaping up to be a tough period for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), which a week ago released some disappointing first-quarter results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$261m, but statutory earnings fell catastrophically short, with a loss of US$1.19 some 42% larger than what the analysts had predicted. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Service Properties Trust after the latest results. NasdaqGS:SVC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Service Properties Trust's three analysts is for revenues of US$1.48b in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 41% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to decline, shrinking 11% from last year to US$2.57. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.48b and US$1.56 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Service Properties Trust even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a sizeable expansion in per-share losses.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$13.33, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Service Properties Trust at US$14.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$13.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Service Properties Trust's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 59% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 4.3% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.4% per year. So it looks like Service Properties Trust is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Service Properties Trust going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Service Properties Trust (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

