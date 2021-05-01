Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Saia, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAIA) First-Quarter Report

Last week, you might have seen that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.1% to US$235 in the past week. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$484m and statutory earnings per share of US$1.40. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Saia after the latest results. NasdaqGS:SAIA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Saia's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$2.11b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 24% to US$6.97. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.05b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.83 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$228, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Saia analyst has a price target of US$295 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$125. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Saia's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 18% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 9.8% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.8% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Saia to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Saia following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$228, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Saia going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Saia that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.