Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Revolution Medicines, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RVMD) First-Quarter Report

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) came out with its first-quarter results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. The results were mixed overall, with revenues slightly ahead of analyst estimates at US$10m. Statutory losses by contrast were 2.4% larger than predictions at US$0.53 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:RVMD Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from five analysts covering Revolution Medicines is for revenues of US$37.8m in 2021, implying a chunky 9.1% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$2.33 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$37.8m and US$2.33 per share in losses.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$49.00, suggesting that the business - losses and all - is executing in line with estimates. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Revolution Medicines, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$55.00 and the most bearish at US$43.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that revenues are expected to keep falling until the end of 2021, roughly in line with the historical decline of 14% per annum over the past year. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 14% annually. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Revolution Medicines is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Revolution Medicines' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Revolution Medicines going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

