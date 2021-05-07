Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On PTC Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PTCT) First-Quarter Report

Last week, you might have seen that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.1% to US$40.33 in the past week. Results overall were mixed; even though revenues of US$118m beat expectations by 18%, statutory losses were US$1.83 per share, 18% larger than what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:PTCT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

After the latest results, the ten analysts covering Therapeutics are now predicting revenues of US$493.6m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$6.53. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$484.1m and US$6.28 per share in losses. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a moderate increase in its losses per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$59.80, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Therapeutics at US$75.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$45.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Therapeutics' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 20% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 32% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 16% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Therapeutics is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Therapeutics. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Therapeutics going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Therapeutics , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.