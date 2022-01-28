Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Premier Financial Corp.'s (NASDAQ:PFC) Annual Report

Shareholders might have noticed that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) filed its annual result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.2% to US$28.89 in the past week. It was a pretty mixed result, with revenues beating expectations to hit US$314m. Statutory earnings fell 2.0% short of analyst forecasts, reaching US$3.39 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:PFC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering Premier Financial, is for revenues of US$298.2m in 2022, which would reflect a noticeable 5.2% reduction in Premier Financial's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to descend 16% to US$2.86 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$297.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.88 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$34.50, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Premier Financial at US$37.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$31.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 5.2% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 23% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 1.7% annually for the foreseeable future. The forecasts do look bearish for Premier Financial, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also made no changes to their revenue estimates, implying the business is not expected to experience any major impacts to the sales trajectory in the near term, even though sales are expected to trail the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Premier Financial going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Premier Financial (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

