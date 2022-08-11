Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On NeoGenomics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NEO) Second-Quarter Report

It's been a pretty great week for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shareholders, with its shares surging 19% to US$11.88 in the week since its latest quarterly results. It was a respectable set of results; while revenues of US$125m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were 17% smaller than expected, with NeoGenomics losing US$0.28 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqCM:NEO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Following last week's earnings report, NeoGenomics' 13 analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$490.4m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share losses are supposed to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$1.33. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$501.2m and US$1.34 per share in losses.

There was no real change to the average price target of US$17.09, suggesting that the revisions to revenue estimates are not expected to have a long-term impact on NeoGenomics' valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on NeoGenomics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$26.00 and the most bearish at US$12.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that NeoGenomics' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.4% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 17% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than NeoGenomics.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for NeoGenomics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for NeoGenomics you should be aware of.

