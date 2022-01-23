Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On M&T Bank Corporation's (NYSE:MTB) Yearly Report

It's been a sad week for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB), who've watched their investment drop 14% to US$160 in the week since the company reported its yearly result. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$6.1b and statutory earnings per share of US$13.80. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:MTB Earnings and Revenue Growth January 23rd 2022

Following the latest results, M&T Bank's eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$7.67b in 2022. This would be a substantial 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to drop 18% to US$11.35 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$7.58b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$11.94 in 2022. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$182, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on M&T Bank, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$215 and the most bearish at US$159 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the M&T Bank's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that M&T Bank's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 26% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.6% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.0% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect M&T Bank to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for M&T Bank. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$182, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple M&T Bank analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that M&T Bank is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

