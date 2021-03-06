Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Marvell Technology Group Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:MRVL) Yearly Report

It's been a mediocre week for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shareholders, with the stock dropping 14% to US$41.51 in the week since its latest full-year results. The statutory results were mixed overall, with revenues of US$3.0b in line with analyst forecasts, but losses of US$0.41 per share, some 3.5% larger than the analysts were predicting. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:MRVL Earnings and Revenue Growth March 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Marvell Technology Group from 26 analysts is for revenues of US$3.49b in 2022 which, if met, would be a solid 18% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Marvell Technology Group forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.37 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.46b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.41 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at US$52.92, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Marvell Technology Group at US$64.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$35.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Marvell Technology Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 18% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.8% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Marvell Technology Group is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Marvell Technology Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Marvell Technology Group going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Marvell Technology Group you should know about.

