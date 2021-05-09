Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Linde plc's (NYSE:LIN) First-Quarter Report

A week ago, Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 3.0% to hit US$7.2b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$1.86, some 2.5% above whatthe analysts had expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:LIN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Linde's 27 analysts is for revenues of US$29.0b in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 4.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 52% to US$8.41. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$28.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.89 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Linde's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$308, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Linde at US$350 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$232. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Linde's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 6.3% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 26% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 5.3% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Linde's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Linde following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$308, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Linde analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Linde that you should be aware of.

