Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Lakeland Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:LKFN) Full-Year Report

Last week saw the newest annual earnings release from Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Revenues came in 2.6% below expectations, at US$222m. Statutory earnings per share were relatively better off, with a per-share profit of US$3.74 being roughly in line with analyst estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:LKFN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Lakeland Financial's four analysts is for revenues of US$232.7m in 2022, which would reflect a satisfactory 4.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$3.72, roughly flat on the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$228.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.57 in 2022. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$74.33, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Lakeland Financial analyst has a price target of US$78.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$70.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Lakeland Financial is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Lakeland Financial's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 4.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 6.8% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 4.9% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Lakeland Financial's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Lakeland Financial's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$74.33, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

