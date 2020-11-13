Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Jumia Technologies AG's (NYSE:JMIA) Third-Quarter Report

One of the biggest stories of last week was how Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares plunged 28% in the week since its latest quarterly results, closing yesterday at US$13.57. It looks like weak result overall, with ongoing losses and revenues of €34m falling short of analyst predictions. The losses were a relative bright spot though, with a per-share (statutory) loss of €0.40 being 22% smaller than what the analysts had presumed. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:JMIA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Jumia Technologies' eight analysts is for revenues of €188.6m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 28% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 50% to €1.60. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of €209.2m and €1.75 per share in losses. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for next year.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at €11.08, implying that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite adjustments to both revenue and earnings estimates. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Jumia Technologies analyst has a price target of €16.36 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €8.36. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Jumia Technologies' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 28% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 15% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 17% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Jumia Technologies is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Jumia Technologies analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Jumia Technologies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

