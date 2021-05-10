Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IRWD) First-Quarter Report

As you might know, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) recently reported its first-quarter numbers. Results overall were respectable, with statutory earnings of US$0.25 per share roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Revenues of US$89m came in 2.6% ahead of analyst predictions. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:IRWD Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

Following last week's earnings report, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' five analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$387.6m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 36% to US$0.90. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$388.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.85 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$10.80, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at US$13.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$9.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 0.6% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 15% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 14% per year. It's pretty clear that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$10.80, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Ironwood Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals you should know about.

