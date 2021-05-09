Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On EVO Payments, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EVOP) First-Quarter Report

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) last week reported its latest quarterly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Revenues were in line with expectations, at US$106m, while statutory losses ballooned to US$0.07 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGM:EVOP Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

After the latest results, the ten analysts covering EVO Payments are now predicting revenues of US$487.4m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with EVO Payments forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.39 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$486.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.45 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a substantial drop in EPS estimates.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$29.36, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values EVO Payments at US$35.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$21.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that EVO Payments' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 17% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 8.5% a year over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 14% per year. So while EVO Payments' revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is expected to grow at about the same rate as the overall industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$29.36, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on EVO Payments. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for EVO Payments going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - EVO Payments has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

