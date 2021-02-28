Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (NYSE:CLF) Yearly Report

One of the biggest stories of last week was how Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) shares plunged 22% in the week since its latest yearly results, closing yesterday at US$13.34. The statutory results were not great - while revenues of US$5.4b were in line with expectations,Cleveland-Cliffs lost US$0.32 a share in the process. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:CLF Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Cleveland-Cliffs' four analysts is for revenues of US$20.5b in 2021, which would reflect a major 283% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Cleveland-Cliffs forecast to report a statutory profit of US$2.65 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$18.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.70 in 2021. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the small increase to revenue estimates.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$20.46, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cleveland-Cliffs at US$22.30 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$18.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Cleveland-Cliffs is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Cleveland-Cliffs' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 283% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 14%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.9% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Cleveland-Cliffs to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Cleveland-Cliffs going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Cleveland-Cliffs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

