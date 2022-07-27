Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Cathay General Bancorp's (NASDAQ:CATY) Second-Quarter Report

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) came out with its second-quarter results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of US$190m coming in 2.8% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of US$1.18, in line with analyst appraisals. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the latest results, Cathay General Bancorp's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$765.8m in 2022. This would be a notable 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to swell 11% to US$4.64. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$765.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.64 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$46.67, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cathay General Bancorp at US$55.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$43.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Cathay General Bancorp's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 23% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.5% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.8% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Cathay General Bancorp to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

