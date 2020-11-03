Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Cardlytics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CDLX) Third-Quarter Report

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Revenues were better than expected, with US$46m in sales some 19% ahead of forecasts. The company still lost US$0.56 per share, although the losses were marginally smaller than the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:CDLX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Cardlytics' eight analysts is for revenues of US$255.6m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 35% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 10% from last year to US$1.51. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$249.4m and losses of US$1.28 per share in 2021. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$73.00, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Cardlytics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$90.00 and the most bearish at US$31.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Cardlytics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 35% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 18%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.8% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Cardlytics to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$73.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Cardlytics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Cardlytics that we have uncovered.

