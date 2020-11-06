Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSII) First-Quarter Report

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 7.1% better than analyst forecasts at US$61m. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$0.05 per share, were 7.1% smaller than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:CSII Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Cardiovascular Systems from ten analysts is for revenues of US$267.6m in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 42% to US$0.38. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$268.7m and losses of US$0.45 per share in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed Cardiovascular Systems'future looks a little different to the past, with a the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The average price target held steady at US$44.25, seeming to indicate that business is performing in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Cardiovascular Systems analyst has a price target of US$50.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$38.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Cardiovascular Systems' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 15% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.1%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 10.0% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Cardiovascular Systems is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Cardiovascular Systems. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Cardiovascular Systems going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Cardiovascular Systems that you need to take into consideration.

