Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On BTRS Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BTRS) First-Quarter Report

There's been a notable change in appetite for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) shares in the week since its first-quarter report, with the stock down 16% to US$12.34. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$31m, statutory losses exploded to US$0.16 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:BTRS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 15th 2021

Following the latest results, BTRS Holdings' seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$127.4m in 2021. This would be a meaningful 9.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 93% to US$0.64. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$130.9m and US$0.16 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on BTRS Holdings after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$19.57, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic BTRS Holdings analyst has a price target of US$23.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$15.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that BTRS Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 13% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 18% over the past year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 13% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like BTRS Holdings is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at BTRS Holdings. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on BTRS Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple BTRS Holdings analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for BTRS Holdings you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.