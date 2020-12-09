Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Brown-Forman Corporation's (NYSE:BF.B) Second-Quarter Report

Shareholders might have noticed that Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.9% to US$76.75 in the past week. Revenues of US$985m were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$0.50, missing estimates by 3.4%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:BF.B Earnings and Revenue Growth December 10th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, Brown-Forman's 13 analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$3.40b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to reduce 4.4% to US$1.85 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.40b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.00 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$72.89, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Brown-Forman, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$100.00 and the most bearish at US$62.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Brown-Forman's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 1.6% increase next year well below the historical 2.5%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.3% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Brown-Forman.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Brown-Forman analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Brown-Forman that you should be aware of.

