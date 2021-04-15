Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Baozun Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BZUN) Yearly Report

Last week, you might have seen that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) released its annual result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.0% to US$35.43 in the past week. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of CN¥8.9b and statutory earnings per share of CN¥6.69 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Baozun is executing in line with expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:BZUN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 15th 2021

After the latest results, the 13 analysts covering Baozun are now predicting revenues of CN¥12.2b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 37% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 21% to CN¥8.22. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CN¥12.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥8.17 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of CN¥320, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Baozun at CN¥59.33 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CN¥36.05. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Baozun's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 37% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 24% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 16% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Baozun is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CN¥320, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Baozun going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Baozun that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.