Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Banc of California, Inc.'s (NYSE:BANC) Second-Quarter Report

Shareholders might have noticed that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) filed its second-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.4% to US$17.09 in the past week. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$85m and statutory earnings per share of US$0.43 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Banc of California is executing in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:BANC Earnings and Revenue Growth July 23rd 2022

Following last week's earnings report, Banc of California's six analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$343.0m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 32% to US$2.08. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$353.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.13 in 2022. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a small dip in earnings per share estimates.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$23.50 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Banc of California analyst has a price target of US$27.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$20.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Banc of California is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Banc of California is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 3.1% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 3.3% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.7% annually for the foreseeable future. Although Banc of California's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the broader industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Banc of California. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$23.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Banc of California analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Banc of California has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

