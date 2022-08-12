Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Backblaze, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BLZE) Second-Quarter Report

The investors in Backblaze, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BLZE) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 25% to US$7.77 in the week following its second-quarter results. Sales hit US$21m in line with forecasts, although the company reported a statutory loss per share of US$0.37 that was somewhat smaller than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGM:BLZE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Backblaze's six analysts is for revenues of US$84.3m in 2022, which would reflect a decent 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 29% to US$1.62 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$83.9m and US$1.66 per share in losses. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers were unchanged.

The average price target held steady at US$14.40, seeming to indicate that business is performing in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Backblaze at US$18.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$11.50. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Backblaze'shistorical trends, as the 23% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 27% annual revenue growth over the past year. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 12% annually. So although Backblaze is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Backblaze going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Backblaze is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

