Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On AudioEye, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AEYE) Annual Report

It's been a good week for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 3.4% to US$28.50. Sales hit US$20m in line with forecasts, although the company reported a statutory loss per share of US$0.77 that was somewhat smaller than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on AudioEye after the latest results. NasdaqCM:AEYE Earnings and Revenue Growth March 14th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from AudioEye's dual analysts is for revenues of US$31.8m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 55% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are supposed to decline, shrinking 16% from last year to US$0.65. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$31.8m and US$0.37 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on AudioEye even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a regrettable increase in per-share losses.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$38.00, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of AudioEye'shistorical trends, as the 55% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the 60% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 13% annually. So it's pretty clear that AudioEye is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at AudioEye. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for AudioEye going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with AudioEye .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.