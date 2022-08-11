Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ATCX) Second-Quarter Report

It's been a pretty great week for Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) shareholders, with its shares surging 11% to US$7.71 in the week since its latest quarterly results. Revenues of US$157m beat expectations by a respectable 5.7%, although statutory losses per share increased. Atlas Technical Consultants lost US$0.04, which was 20% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGM:ATCX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Atlas Technical Consultants are now predicting revenues of US$594.5m in 2022. If met, this would reflect an okay 3.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 94% to US$0.023. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$594.5m and losses of US$0.023 per share in 2022.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$15.17, suggesting that the business - losses and all - is executing in line with estimates. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Atlas Technical Consultants analyst has a price target of US$22.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$13.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Atlas Technical Consultants shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 6.7% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 7.3% annual growth over the past three years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 7.3% per year. It's clear that while Atlas Technical Consultants' revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$15.17, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Atlas Technical Consultants analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Atlas Technical Consultants (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

