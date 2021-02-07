Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On 3M Company's (NYSE:MMM) Full-Year Report

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) last week reported its latest full-year results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. 3M reported US$32b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.25 beat expectations, being 2.3% higher than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:MMM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for 3M from 14 analysts is for revenues of US$34.4b in 2021 which, if met, would be a reasonable 6.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 3.1% to US$9.61. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$34.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.63 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$191. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on 3M, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$233 and the most bearish at US$158 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await 3M shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that 3M's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 6.9% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.5%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.1% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that 3M is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on 3M. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for 3M going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with 3M .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.