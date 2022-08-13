Analysts Have Lowered Expectations For Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) After Its Latest Results

Investors in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) had a good week, as its shares rose 8.5% to close at US$19.81 following the release of its quarterly results. It was a moderately negative result overall - revenue fell 4.1% short of analyst estimates at US$125m, and statutory losses were in line with analyst expectations, at US$0.36 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:SG Earnings and Revenue Growth August 13th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Sweetgreen's nine analysts is for revenues of US$489.4m in 2022, which would reflect a meaningful 17% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$1.55. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$529.8m and losses of US$1.48 per share in 2022. Overall it looks as though the analysts are negative in this update. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a pronounced increase to to its losses per share forecasts.

The average price target fell 18% to US$21.13, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Sweetgreen's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Sweetgreen, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$30.00 and the most bearish at US$15.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Sweetgreen's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 36% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 60% growth over the last year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 13% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Sweetgreen is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Sweetgreen. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Sweetgreen analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Sweetgreen that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.