Analysts Have Lowered Expectations For Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) After Its Latest Results

It's been a good week for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 3.8% to US$9.29. The results look positive overall; while revenues of US$177m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were 7.9% smaller than expected, with Scorpio Tankers losing US$0.37 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:STNG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from Scorpio Tankers' nine analysts is for revenues of US$853.3m in 2021, which would reflect an uncomfortable 15% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are expected to tumble 68% to US$1.08 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$906.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.63 in 2021. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a large cut to earnings per share numbers.

The consensus price target fell 7.5% to US$19.18, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading valuation estimates. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Scorpio Tankers analyst has a price target of US$40.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$11.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 15% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 5.5% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 11% next year. It's pretty clear that Scorpio Tankers' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Scorpio Tankers. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Scorpio Tankers going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Scorpio Tankers has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

