Analysts Have Lowered Expectations For Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) After Its Latest Results

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 29% over the past week following Royal Caribbean Group's (NYSE:RCL) latest full-year results. The statutory results were not great - while revenues of US$2.2b were in line with expectations,Royal Caribbean Group lost US$27.05 a share in the process. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Royal Caribbean Group after the latest results. NYSE:RCL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 25th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Royal Caribbean Group from 14 analysts is for revenues of US$2.91b in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 32% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 54% to US$12.39. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.84b and losses of US$12.82 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a meaningful downgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

The consensus price target rose 12% to US$77.33, with the analysts increasingly optimistic about shrinking losses, despite the expected decline in sales. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Royal Caribbean Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$110 and the most bearish at US$50.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Royal Caribbean Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 32%, well above its historical decline of 2.8% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 25% next year. So it looks like Royal Caribbean Group is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. With that said, earnings are more important to the long-term value of the business. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Royal Caribbean Group going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Royal Caribbean Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

