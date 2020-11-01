Analysts Have Lowered Expectations For Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) After Its Latest Results

There's been a notable change in appetite for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shares in the week since its third-quarter report, with the stock down 17% to US$63.51. Revenues were in line with expectations, at US$71m, while statutory losses ballooned to US$0.22 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:FSLY Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

After the latest results, the eleven analysts covering Fastly are now predicting revenues of US$382.8m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a major 43% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are predicted to creep up to US$0.67. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$412.8m and losses of US$0.68 per share in 2021.

The average price target fell 12% to US$76.50, with the analysts clearly concerned about the weaker revenue outlook and expectation of ongoing losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Fastly at US$100.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$47.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Fastly's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 43% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 31% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Fastly is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Fastly analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

