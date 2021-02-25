Analysts Have Lowered Expectations For Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) After Its Latest Results

Shareholders might have noticed that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.5% to US$9.66 in the past week. The results were mixed overall, with revenues slightly ahead of analyst estimates at US$16m. Statutory losses by contrast were 2.7% larger than predictions at US$2.29 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:EPZM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 26th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Epizyme from six analysts is for revenues of US$44.2m in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 181% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 5.8% to US$2.16 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$75.1m and US$2.16 per share in losses. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a substantial haircut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

The average price target fell 15% to US$19.63, with the analysts clearly concerned about the weaker revenue outlook and expectation of ongoing losses. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Epizyme, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$36.00 and the most bearish at US$10.00 per share. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Epizyme's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Epizyme's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 181% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 26%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 20% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Epizyme to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Epizyme's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Epizyme's future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Epizyme analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Epizyme that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.