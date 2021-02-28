Analysts Have Lowered Expectations For Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) After Its Latest Results

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) just released its latest annual report and things are not looking great. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$56m and leading to a corresponding blowout in statutory losses. The loss per share was US$1.97, some 12% larger than the analysts forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:CYTK Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from Cytokinetics' nine analysts is for revenues of US$21.8m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 61% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are forecast to balloon 37% to US$2.71 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$30.6m and US$1.96 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The analysts lifted their price target 8.9% to US$27.10, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Cytokinetics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$41.00 and the most bearish at US$21.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 14% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for a 61% decline in revenue next year. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the wider industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 19% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Cytokinetics to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Cytokinetics. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Cytokinetics going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Cytokinetics (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.