Analysts Have Lowered Expectations For Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) After Its Latest Results

As you might know, Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) last week released its latest first-quarter, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Earnings missed the mark badly, with revenues of US$2.2m falling 21% short of expectations. Losses correspondingly increased, with a US$0.11 per-share statutory loss some 19% larger than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGM:CRIS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 15th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Curis' four analysts is for revenues of US$10.6m in 2021, which would reflect a modest 2.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 5.5% to US$0.45 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$11.2m and US$0.41 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear consensus is more negative on Curis after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts trimmed their revenue estimates, they also administered a modest increase to per-share loss expectations.

The analysts lifted their price target 25% to US$21.25, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Curis, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$24.00 and the most bearish at US$19.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Curis' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 3.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 7.4% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 14% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Curis is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Curis. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Curis going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Curis (2 are concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

