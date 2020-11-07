Analysts Have Lowered Expectations For bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) After Its Latest Results

There's been a notable change in appetite for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares in the week since its quarterly report, with the stock down 11% to US$45.89. Revenues fell -24% short of what the analysts had expected, coming in at US$19m. Statutory losses were somewhat milder than expected, coming in with a loss of US$2.94 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:BLUE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from bluebird bio's 19 analysts is for revenues of US$154.5m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 38% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$11.35 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$168.8m and losses of US$11.65 per share in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for next year.

The analysts have cut their price target 22% to US$82.16per share, suggesting that the declining revenue was a more crucial indicator than the forecast reduction in losses. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic bluebird bio analyst has a price target of US$146 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$51.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 38% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 58% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 20% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that bluebird bio's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Even so, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of bluebird bio's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on bluebird bio. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for bluebird bio going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for bluebird bio you should be aware of.

