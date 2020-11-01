Analysts Have Lowered Expectations For Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) After Its Latest Results

As you might know, Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) last week released its latest third-quarter, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. It was a pretty negative result overall, with revenues of US$24m missing analyst predictions by 7.9%. Worse, the business reported a statutory loss of US$0.25 per share, much larger than the analysts had forecast prior to the result. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:ASPN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the six analysts covering Aspen Aerogels provided consensus estimates of US$119.7m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a measurable 3.2% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 37% to US$0.41. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$132.7m and losses of US$0.35 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Aspen Aerogels after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

The average price target lifted 31% to US$14.83, clearly signalling that the weaker revenue and EPS outlook are not expected to weigh on the stock over the longer term. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Aspen Aerogels at US$18.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$8.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 3.2%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 1.6% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.2% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Aspen Aerogels' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Aspen Aerogels. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Aspen Aerogels going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Aspen Aerogels , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

