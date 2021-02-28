Analysts Have Lowered Expectations For Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) After Its Latest Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 9.1% to US$47.44 in the week after its latest annual results. It looks like a positive result overall, with revenues of US$203m beating forecasts by 2.1%. Statutory losses of US$4.74 per share were roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:AGIO Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the ten analysts covering Agios Pharmaceuticals provided consensus estimates of US$127.4m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 37% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$6.75 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$166.3m and losses of US$5.51 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$64.80, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Agios Pharmaceuticals at US$80.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$50.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 37%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 32% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 19% next year. It's pretty clear that Agios Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Agios Pharmaceuticals. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Agios Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

