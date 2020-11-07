Analysts Have Lowered Expectations For ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) After Its Latest Results

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) just released its third-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It looks like a positive result overall, with revenues of US$10m beating forecasts by 2.8%. Statutory losses of US$0.19 per share were 2.8% smaller than the analysts expected, likely helped along by the higher revenues. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGM:ADMA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

After the latest results, the five analysts covering ADMA Biologics are now predicting revenues of US$71.9m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 93% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 37% to US$0.56. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$79.4m and US$0.43 per share in losses. While next year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target fell 16% to US$7.80, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values ADMA Biologics at US$12.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$4.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting ADMA Biologics' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 93% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 32% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 20% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect ADMA Biologics to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at ADMA Biologics. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that ADMA Biologics' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of ADMA Biologics' future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for ADMA Biologics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for ADMA Biologics (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

