Analysts Have Just Cut Their Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Revenue Estimates By 40%

Market forces rained on the parade of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Mirati Therapeutics' eleven analysts is for revenues of US$3.5m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 74% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$8.68 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$5.8m and losses of US$8.67 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also making no real change to the loss per share numbers.

NasdaqGS:MRTX Earnings and Revenue Growth March 14th 2021

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Over the past three years, revenues have declined around 7.7% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 74% decline in revenue until the end of 2021. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 18% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Mirati Therapeutics is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Mirati Therapeutics' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Mirati Therapeutics after today.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Mirati Therapeutics analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

