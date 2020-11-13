Analysts Have Just Cut Their EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Revenue Estimates By 25%

The analysts covering EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from EnLink Midstream's six analysts is for revenues of US$4.2b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 5.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$5.6b in 2021. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on EnLink Midstream, noting the pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates in this update.

NYSE:ENLC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that EnLink Midstream's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 5.6% increase next year well below the historical 7.2% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 9.3% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that EnLink Midstream is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for EnLink Midstream next year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on EnLink Midstream after today.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with EnLink Midstream's business, like the risk of cutting its dividend. Learn more, and discover the 1 other risk we've identified, for free on our platform here.

