Analysts Have Just Cut Their Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Revenue Estimates By 13%

Market forces rained on the parade of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Ellington Financial from its five analysts is for revenues of US$182m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$210m of revenue in 2021. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Ellington Financial, noting the measurable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

NYSE:EFC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 24th 2020

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of US$15.13, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Ellington Financial analyst has a price target of US$17.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$13.25. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Ellington Financial is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow many times over. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 17% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 23% next year. Not only are Ellington Financial's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Ellington Financial next year. The analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to next year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Ellington Financial going forwards.

