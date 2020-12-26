Analysts Have Just Cut Their Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Revenue Estimates By 33%

One thing we could say about the analysts on Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the nine analysts covering Cytokinetics, is for revenues of US$31m in 2021, which would reflect a stressful 44% reduction in Cytokinetics' sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$46m in 2021. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Cytokinetics, given the sizeable cut to revenue estimates.

NasdaqGS:CYTK Earnings and Revenue Growth December 26th 2020

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of US$24.89, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cytokinetics at US$33.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$21.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 15% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for a 44% decline in revenue next year. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the wider industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 22% next year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Cytokinetics is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for next year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to next year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Cytokinetics going forwards.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Cytokinetics' financials, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 3 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

