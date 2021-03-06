Analysts Have Just Cut Their Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Revenue Estimates By 30%

Market forces rained on the parade of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from eight analysts covering Arvinas is for revenues of US$17m in 2021, implying an uncomfortable 20% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$3.27 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$25m and losses of US$3.03 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqGS:ARVN Earnings and Revenue Growth March 6th 2021

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$109, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Arvinas, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$123 and the most bearish at US$94.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Arvinas is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 20% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 44% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.8% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Arvinas' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Arvinas. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Arvinas after today.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Arvinas analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.