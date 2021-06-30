Analysts Have Just Cut Their Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Revenue Estimates By 22%

Today is shaping up negative for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the latest downgrade, the three analysts covering Agenus provided consensus estimates of US$60m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 29% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$77m of revenue in 2021. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Agenus, given the pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates.

NasdaqCM:AGEN Earnings and Revenue Growth June 30th 2021

The consensus price target rose 20% to US$9.00, with the analysts clearly more optimistic about Agenus' prospects following this update. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Agenus analyst has a price target of US$11.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$7.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 37% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 30% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 14% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Agenus is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Agenus after today.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Agenus, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 4 other risks we've identified.

