Analysts Have Just Cut Their Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Revenue Estimates By 25%

The analysts covering Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$2.22 reflecting a 26% rise in the past week. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

After the downgrade, the six analysts covering Adaptimmune Therapeutics are now predicting revenues of US$19m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a huge 64% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$1.13 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$26m and US$1.12 per share in losses. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a substantial haircut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady. NasdaqGS:ADAP Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Adaptimmune Therapeutics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Adaptimmune Therapeutics is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 169% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 44% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 15% annually. So it looks like Adaptimmune Therapeutics is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Adaptimmune Therapeutics going forwards.

