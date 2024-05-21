Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: CyberArk Software (CYBR), Sprout Social (SPT) and Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on CyberArk Software (CYBR – Research Report), Sprout Social (SPT – Research Report) and Keysight Technologies (KEYS – Research Report).

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

In a report released today, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on CyberArk Software, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $249.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Procore Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CyberArk Software with a $297.38 average price target, which is a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $296.00 price target.

Sprout Social (SPT)

In a report released today, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays assigned a Buy rating to Sprout Social, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.81, close to its 52-week low of $25.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 49.5% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as The Descartes Systems Group, DigitalOcean Holdings, and DoubleVerify Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sprout Social with a $46.09 average price target, which is a 53.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

In a report released today, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Keysight Technologies, with a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $159.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 61.8% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Motorola Solutions, and Dell Technologies.

Keysight Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $160.25, a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $162.00 price target.

