Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: CyberArk Software (CYBR), Sprout Social (SPT) and Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

May 21, 2024 — 03:50 am EDT

Written by Brian Anderson for TipRanks

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on CyberArk Software (CYBRResearch Report), Sprout Social (SPTResearch Report) and Keysight Technologies (KEYSResearch Report).

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

In a report released today, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on CyberArk Software, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $249.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Procore Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CyberArk Software with a $297.38 average price target, which is a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $296.00 price target.

Sprout Social (SPT)

In a report released today, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays assigned a Buy rating to Sprout Social, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.81, close to its 52-week low of $25.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 49.5% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as The Descartes Systems Group, DigitalOcean Holdings, and DoubleVerify Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sprout Social with a $46.09 average price target, which is a 53.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

In a report released today, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Keysight Technologies, with a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $159.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 61.8% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Motorola Solutions, and Dell Technologies.

Keysight Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $160.25, a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $162.00 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

