Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Price Target After Its Latest Report

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) came out with its first-quarter results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues came in at US$92m, in line with forecasts and the company reported a statutory loss of US$0.30 per share, roughly in line with expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NasdaqGM:WLDN Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Willdan Group's three analysts is for revenues of US$457.1m in 2022, which would reflect a decent 19% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Willdan Group is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.058 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$457.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.058 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target fell 34% to US$36.33, suggesting that the analysts might have been a bit enthusiastic in their previous valuation - or they were expecting the company to provide stronger guidance in the quarterly results. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Willdan Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$51.00 and the most bearish at US$35.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Willdan Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Willdan Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 26% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 8.8% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.3% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Willdan Group is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Willdan Group's future valuation.

