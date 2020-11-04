Analysts Have Been Trimming Their trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target After Its Latest Report

Shareholders might have noticed that trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) filed its third-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.8% to US$1.28 in the past week. It looks like weak result overall, with ongoing losses and revenues of €61m falling short of analyst predictions. The losses were a relative bright spot though, with a per-share (statutory) loss of €0.01 being 67% smaller than what the analysts had presumed. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:TRVG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 3rd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for trivago from 13 analysts is for revenues of €493.0m in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 32% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 96% to €0.025. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €494.7m and losses of €0.03 per share in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed trivago'sfuture looks a little different to the past, with a the loss per share forecasts in particular.

Even with the lower forecast losses, the analysts lowered their valuations, with the average price target falling 5.3% to €1.53. It looks likethe analysts have become less optimistic about the overall business. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic trivago analyst has a price target of €2.32 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €1.50. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await trivago shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting trivago's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 32% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.7% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 16% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that trivago is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of trivago's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for trivago going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

