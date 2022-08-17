Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Price Target After Its Latest Report

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its quarterly results last week. It looks to have been a weak result overall, as sales of US$36m were 46% less than the analysts expected. Unsurprisingly, losses were also somewhat larger than was modelled, at US$0.25 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:SMFR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Sema4 Holdings from four analysts is for revenues of US$305.6m in 2022 which, if met, would be a substantial 60% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 117% to US$0.97 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$305.6m and losses of US$0.89 per share in 2022. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a pronounced increase to its losses per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 12% to US$3.75per share, with the analysts clearly concerned by ballooning losses. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Sema4 Holdings analyst has a price target of US$5.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$3.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Sema4 Holdings shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Sema4 Holdings is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 156% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 11% annual decline over the past year. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.1% annually. So it looks like Sema4 Holdings is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Sema4 Holdings' future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Sema4 Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Sema4 Holdings (2 can't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.