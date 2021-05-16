Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target After Its Latest Report

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its quarterly results last week. Earnings missed the mark, with revenues of US$4.7m falling badly (22%) short of expectations. Losses were mildly higher, with a US$0.76 per-share loss being 7.9% above what the analysts modelled. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Scholar Rock Holding after the latest results. NasdaqGS:SRRK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 16th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Scholar Rock Holding's three analysts is for revenues of US$31.9m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 112% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$3.24 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$29.8m and losses of US$2.88 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Scholar Rock Holding even after this update; although they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a notable increase in per-share losses.

It will come as no surprise that expanding losses caused the consensus price target to fall 7.9% to US$64.00with the analysts implicitly ranking ongoing losses as a greater concern than growing revenues. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Scholar Rock Holding at US$76.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$52.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Scholar Rock Holding is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 172% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 33% annual decline over the past year. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 14% annually. So it looks like Scholar Rock Holding is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Scholar Rock Holding's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Scholar Rock Holding going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Scholar Rock Holding (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.