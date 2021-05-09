Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target After Its Latest Report

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Results overall were credible, with revenues arriving 5.3% better than analyst forecasts at US$69m. Higher revenues also resulted in lower statutory losses, which were US$0.40 per share, some 5.3% smaller than the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ROOT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Root's seven analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$292.2m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 55% to US$2.16. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$289.1m and US$2.17 per share in losses.

The analysts trimmed their valuations, with the average price target falling 5.8% to US$18.12, with the ongoing losses seemingly weighing on sentiment, despite no real changes to the earnings forecasts. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Root at US$30.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$8.50. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's also worth noting that the years of declining sales look to have come to an end, with the forecast for flat revenues to the end of 2021. Historically, Root's sales have shrunk approximately 19% annually over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.8% per year. Although Root's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is still expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Root going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Root that you should be aware of.

