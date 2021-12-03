Analysts Have Been Trimming Their RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Price Target After Its Latest Report

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.9% to US$2.74 in the week after its latest third-quarter results. Revenues of US$22m came in a modest 7.7% below forecasts. Statutory losses were a relative bright spot though, with a per-share loss of US$0.05 coming in a substantial 77% smaller than what the analysts had expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGM:RDHL Earnings and Revenue Growth December 3rd 2021

Following the latest results, RedHill Biopharma's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$129.1m in 2022. This would be a sizeable 52% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 85% to US$0.28. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$144.5m and US$0.43 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated losses the business will incur.

The analysts have cut their price target 16% to US$15.79per share, suggesting that the declining revenue was a more crucial indicator than the forecast reduction in losses. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic RedHill Biopharma analyst has a price target of US$26.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$9.00. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that RedHill Biopharma's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 40% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 77% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 4.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while RedHill Biopharma's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Still, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of RedHill Biopharma's future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for RedHill Biopharma going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with RedHill Biopharma , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

